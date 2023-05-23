Drug seizure: Pakistan national sent to NCB custody for five days

May 23, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Zubair Derakshandeh, the Pakistan national who was arrested by the Indian Navy in connection with the recent drug seizure off the seas of Kochi, was released to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Cochin, for five days.

K. Sanil Kumar, additional sessions judge, Ernakulam, released the accused to the custody of the investigation agency considering the nature of the crime, how the accused was allegedly involved in it, the quantity of the contraband seized and the stage of the investigation.

Defence lawyer B.A. Aloor contended that the court had no jurisdiction to try the case without the previous sanction of the Central government as the offence was committed outside the territorial jurisdiction of India. No materials were produced before the court to demonstrate that the accused was apprehended from the territorial waters of India, he argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, C.P. Udayabhanu and Navaneeth N. Nath, counsels for the NCB, contended that no previous clearance of the Central government was required for investigating a case. The Supreme Court had earlier ruled that the power of arrest and detention was available to police authorities on allegations of commission of offence outside India, even without obtaining the permission of the Central Government, they argued.

They further stated that the custodial interrogation of the accused was required to identify the other culprits involved in the case.

Rejecting the arguments of the defence counsel, the judge noted that the court was not expected to comment on the investigation as it was the prerogative of the investigating agency. It was too premature to state whether the accused was apprehended within the territorial waters of India or not, the judge noted.

Incidentally, the NCB had taken custody of the accused from the Indian Navy on May 15 in Kochi and a case was booked. Methamphetamine, a narcotics substance, weighing 2,525.675 kg, which was packed in 132 bags, was also seized, according to the investigation agencies.