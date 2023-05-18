Drug seizure from Vazhakkala apartment: Excise finds links between key accused and criminals

May 18, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Excise team probing multiple synthetic drug seizures from an apartment at Vazhakkala has come across a nexus between the key accused in the case and known criminals, including those with history of ‘quotation’ works and those accused of murder.

Chinju Mathew, 30, of Thalassery was nabbed by the Ernakulam Excise special action team and Excise intelligence a couple of days after nearly 1 kg of MDMA and 56 grams of hashish oil, collectively worth around ₹1.50 crore, were seized from his rented apartment on Saturday. He had then managed to flee after attacking and injuring a civil excise officer. His arrest had led to a fresh seizure of 100 LSD stamps, 100 grams of yellow meth, and a few ampules of lysergic acid from the same apartment.

A day before the initial seizure, enforcement officials tracking his mobile phone location had spotted him on SRM Road at Kaloor on Friday night. It has now emerged that he had been there to attend a rave party organised at a lodge, marking the end of the parole term of an offender before his return to jail. Mathew had distributed and used drugs at the party, said Excise sources.

He also reportedly used the influence of an Angamaly-based person to source MDMA from Delhi, realising that he would not be able to procure it on his own. “Mathew had spent one-and-a-half years at the Viyyur Central Jail in a case related to the seizure of over a kilogram of hashish oil in Thrissur. He made contacts with criminal elements during his time behind the bars. Later, he used those contacts to procure and even distribute drugs among premium class clients,” said Excise sources.

Though the Excise is on the lookout for persons linked to Chinju, all of them seem to have gone into hiding, while one returned to jail after the parole term. Efforts are on to contact the police to interrogate the person. The Excise team is planning to move the court for the custody of Mathew, who has now in judicial custody.