Drug seizure : Excise registers two more cases in Ernakulam

Close on the heels of registering two cases after 31 LSD stamps were recovered from two parcels from abroad at the postal department’s International Mail Centre here, the Excise department has registered two more cases.

K. Fazalu, 34, of Mankavu in Kozhikode, is an accused in the latest two cases. He had already been arrested by the Excise in Kozhikode after it emerged that a parcel from Doha containing 26 LSD stamps had his address.

“We found that he had sent two couriers on his own from a courier firm at Mankavu. While he had used two different fake addresses, the mobile number given was the same using which we traced the parcel to him,” said P.V. Aleyas, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam.

The Excise seized one of the two couriers bound for an address outside Kerala on Wednesday night. Four MDMA pills weighing over 2.14 grams were seized from the courier.

Another parcel carrying 0.917 gram of methamphetamine was received by one Govindaraj Kammath of Mattancherry. He was arrested and released on bail. However, he will be questioned in detail to collect details about the mode of payment.

The Excise also arrested Aditya, 23, of Thiruvananthapuram for whom the parcel from the Netherlands carrying 5 LSD stamps was meant. He was brought here, produced before court, and remanded.

The Excise suspects whether the accused had paid for the consignment from abroad through crypto currencies and using the dark web. “We will have to get the custody of the accused to know all such details. Their bank accounts and mobile phone records will also have to be verified. We are also verifying whether the man from Kozhikode had sent more similar couriers,” said Mr. Aleyas.

Excise officials here expect to get the custody of Fazalu after their counterparts in Kozhikode finish with his custodial interrogation. A separate case has been registered in Kozhikode after a large volume of drugs was seized from his home there.

The probe here is headed by Assistant Excise Commissioner Tenymon B.