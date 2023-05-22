HamberMenu
Drug seizure case: court seeks NCB’s view

May 22, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST -  KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, has sought the reply of the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on the contention of the defence lawyers in the drug seizure case that the court did not have the jurisdiction to try the case. The defence lawyers raised the contention when the case was considered by the Additional District and Sessions Judge K. Sanil Kumar on Monday. The court directed the investigation agency to file the reply on Tuesday when it again considers the case. The agency may seek the custody of Pakistan national Zubair Derakshandeh who was arrested by investigation agencies during the drugs seizure from Indian waters.

