KOCHI

17 December 2020 23:04 IST

The Maradu police arrested nine youngsters, allegedly with 143 grams of Mescaline, a psychotropic substance, worth ₹1.5 lakh, in the early hours of Thursday.

They were arrested from near Vyttila. The seized drug, police said, was often used as a substitute for more popular recreational drugs like LSD.

