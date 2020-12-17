Kochi

Drug seized, nine held

The Maradu police arrested nine youngsters, allegedly with 143 grams of Mescaline, a psychotropic substance, worth ₹1.5 lakh, in the early hours of Thursday.

They were arrested from near Vyttila. The seized drug, police said, was often used as a substitute for more popular recreational drugs like LSD.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2020 11:07:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/drug-seized-nine-held/article33358315.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY