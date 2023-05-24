ADVERTISEMENT

Drug godown served notice over faulty firefighting equipment

May 24, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A godown of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSC) at Eloor has been served a notice by the Fire and Rescue Services over obsolete firefighting equipment and a slew of other shortcomings.

A team from the Eloor fire force station examined the godown as part of a State-wide drive targeting drug godowns in the wake of a massive fire outbreak that gutted a similar facility of KMSC at Thumba on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram and killed a fireman involved in the firefighting operation on Tuesday.

ALSO READ
Drug godown gutted in massive fire; fireman killed in action

The godown in Eloor was found operating in a four-storey building. “The firefighting equipment found installed in the godown were obsolete making them as good as dysfunctional. It was also found that the building functioned as a godown though the purpose shown was commercial,” said V.S. Ranjith Kumar, station officer, Eloor fire station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The tank supposed to be filled with water for using during a potential fire outbreak was empty. Besides, all fire exits were blocked.

The fire officials issued a notice asking to correct the anomalies at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US