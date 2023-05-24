Drug godown served notice over faulty firefighting equipment

May 24, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

A godown of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSC) at Eloor has been served a notice by the Fire and Rescue Services over obsolete firefighting equipment and a slew of other shortcomings.

A team from the Eloor fire force station examined the godown as part of a State-wide drive targeting drug godowns in the wake of a massive fire outbreak that gutted a similar facility of KMSC at Thumba on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram and killed a fireman involved in the firefighting operation on Tuesday.

The godown in Eloor was found operating in a four-storey building. “The firefighting equipment found installed in the godown were obsolete making them as good as dysfunctional. It was also found that the building functioned as a godown though the purpose shown was commercial,” said V.S. Ranjith Kumar, station officer, Eloor fire station.

The tank supposed to be filled with water for using during a potential fire outbreak was empty. Besides, all fire exits were blocked.

The fire officials issued a notice asking to correct the anomalies at the earliest.