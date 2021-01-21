Drug, ganja seized from four persons

KOCHI

21 January 2021 01:19 IST

Excise officials seized 2.6 mg of MDMA, popularly known as “ecstasy” and 2 kg of ganja from four persons in separate instances on Wednesday.

Faizal Nazar, 28, of Kappalandimukku Desathu and Arun Chandran, 20 of South Giri Nagar, were arrested by a team led by S.B. Muraleedharan, Excise Inspector, Mattancherry, for alleged possession of 2.6 mg of MDMA following an inspections held at Thoppumpady, Karuvelippady, and Chullikkal.

The accused were selling the drug at prices ranging between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000 per gram after procuring it from Bangaluru for ₹2,000.

Suraj, 26, of Edakochi and Romish, 30, of Rameswaram were arrested for possession of 2 kg of ganja. They were found selling the narcotic in packets of 250 gm at ₹10,000.