DRT to decide on the nature of mortgaged land: HC

October 19, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

The Kerala High Court has held that it was for the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) to take a call on whether a property mortgaged would come under the definition of the Section 31 (i) of the the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act which protects mortgaged agricultural land against sale.

The court made the observation while dismissing a writ petition filed by a guarantor for a partnership firm in Sulthan Bathery challenging the proceedings initiated against her by a bank under the provisions of SARFAESI Act. The petitioner said that the properties sought to be auctioned are agricultural land and, therefore, they are protected under Section 31 (i) of the Act.

The court observed that whether the property mortgaged would come under the definition of agricultural land coming under the above mentioned Section is a disputed question of fact, which is to be adjudicated by the Debts Recovery Tribunal having jurisdiction in the matter. The order passed by the Debts Recovery Tribunal is appealable before the Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT), which is the final fact-finding authority. The court observed that the writ petition was not maintainable.

