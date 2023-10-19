HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DRT to decide on the nature of mortgaged land: HC

October 19, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has held that it was for the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) to take a call on whether a property mortgaged would come under the definition of the Section 31 (i) of the the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act which protects mortgaged agricultural land against sale.

The court made the observation while dismissing a writ petition filed by a guarantor for a partnership firm in Sulthan Bathery challenging the proceedings initiated against her by a bank under the provisions of SARFAESI Act. The petitioner said that the properties sought to be auctioned are agricultural land and, therefore, they are protected under Section 31 (i) of the Act.

The court observed that whether the property mortgaged would come under the definition of agricultural land coming under the above mentioned Section is a disputed question of fact, which is to be adjudicated by the Debts Recovery Tribunal having jurisdiction in the matter. The order passed by the Debts Recovery Tribunal is appealable before the Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT), which is the final fact-finding authority. The court observed that the writ petition was not maintainable.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.