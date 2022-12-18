Drop programmes on Christmas day, demand KCBC panel

  1. EPaper
December 18, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance Commission under Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has demanded that the Union and State governments must drop their plans to hold training programmes and other activities on Christmas day. In a statement issued in Kochi, the commission said the Catholic Church and other Christian denominations have expressed their protest in the past too. Assurances to resolve these issues have fallen flat. It is a matter of great concern as several Christian students also participate in these camps, according to the statement.

