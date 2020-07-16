Drop memorial in reclaimed land, says former Mayor

KOCHI

16 July 2020 00:06 IST

‘Project will be in violation of CRZ norms’

The CPI(M) district leadership should drop the plan to construct a memorial for former Minister T.K. Ramakrishnan near the boat jetty, as the proposed construction will be in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) guidelines, former Mayor Tony Chammany has said.

After failed attempts in 2006, CPI(M) leaders again approached the State government in 2009 to obtain 15 cents in Ernakulam village under survey number 843 for setting up a cultural centre. The State government had in 2010 leased out the land. The Government Order also indicated that around two acres on the river bed had been reclaimed, and that the ownership of the property vested with the Kochi Corporation, Mr. Chammany told reporters.

The application of the T.K. Ramakrishnan Memorial Cultural Centre for CRZ clearance was rejected by the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) at its 93rd meeting, after it was found that the proposed construction was not towards the landward side from the High Tide Line (HTL). The authority had also found out that there was no approved road or building line in the area, and that the three buildings of the boat jetty, which were constructed earlier, were illegal ones, he said.

However, the 107th meeting of the authority held on February 26 cleared the application of the trust, after finding that there existed a road between the HTL and the proposed site. Incidentally, there was no reference to the road in the sketches prepared by the village officer. The village authorities had also recorded the area as puzha purambokke, he added.

At the same time, CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan said the proposed building was well within the permissible area.

Several buildings have come up along the area where the memorial has been proposed. A few government buildings, including a village office, are also coming up in the area, he said.

The authority cleared the proposal after finding out that the proposal was in order and not in violation of rules. The opposition to the memorial for the former Culture Minister has ulterior motives, Mr. Mohanan said.