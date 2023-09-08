‘Drop boxes’ to collect discarded plastic pens in schools at Eloor

September 08, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

A ‘pen box’ will encourage students in schools across Eloor municipality to follow eco-friendly practices in their daily life.

The idea is to minimise the use of plastic pens and popularise refillable pens among the younger generation. An effort is being made to put an end to the practice of ‘use and throw’ and prompt students to drop discarded pens in boxes kept on campuses.

“The project is part of the Clean Eloor initiative of the municipality, and we wanted to involve schools in it. The discarded pens will be collected for recycling by members of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) involved in doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste in the municipality,” said A.D. Sujil, municipal chairman.

The key objective is to avoid use of plastic materials and promote recyclable items among children. Mr. Sujil said HKS members would ensure proper collection of discarded pens from campuses. The municipality will also take necessary steps to hand them over to those involved in plastic recycling, he added.

Drop boxes were installed at the Government Higher Secondary School at Eloor as part of the initiative. As part of strengthening its drive against plastic menace, the civic body had approved a bylaw to ensure scientific collection and disposal of plastic waste in January this year.

As per the bylaw, stringent action, including penalty, will be taken against those dumping waste or burning it in public places.

