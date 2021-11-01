Drone festival at Ernakulam a big draw

KOCHI

The Drone Outreach Programme under the banner ‘Kochi Drone Utsavam 2021’ organised at picturesque Manappatturchira on the foothills of Malayattoor in Ernakulam district turned out to be huge draw. Hundreds of drone enthusiasts, companies involved in producing drones, engineering researchers and software developers took part in one of the first such festivals centred on the technology that is expected to define future modes of transport, defence-related activities, climate change studies, agricultural operations as well as search and rescue missions.

Benny Behanan, MP, who inaugurated the festival on Monday, said the new technology should help change the lives of the people. Dozens of drones with varying capacities and utilities were on display.

The festival was organised with the support of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the backing of Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology. Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, praised Kerala for the technological developments witnessed in various fields.

Drone manufacturer Integrated Drone Training Academy and the cyber wing of Kerala Police partnered the drone festival. Former transport minister Jose Thettayil, Indian Air Force Group Captain (retired) M.J. Augustine Vinod, who is also founder and chairman of Amos Group of Companies, and AutoMicros CEO Varsha Kukreti were among the participants.