Driver killed as car rams metro pillar in Kochi

KOCHI

20 October 2021 18:01 IST

A youth was killed after his car rammed a metro pillar near Kalamassery on Wednesday around 3 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Shahid, 24, of Edavanna in Malappuram. A cab driver, he was on his way back from Aluva to Kakkanad, the police said.

Though he was rushed to hospital, he was declared brought dead. He was reportedly working for a travel agency in Kochi and was returning after dropping the staff of a company at the time of the accident.

Advertising

Advertising

The police suspect that he might have dozed off, as the area has enough street lights, ruling out lack of visibility as the potential reason for the accident.