Drive to remove unauthorised cables begins in Thrikkakara

Removed cables on the premises of Thrikkakara Municipality on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

July 27, 2022 19:49 IST

Work under way along Chembumukku-Kakkanad route

The Thrikkakara Municipality has started removing cables lying on roads and hanging dangerously from poles after service providers responsible for the work refused to undertake it despite receiving notices from the authorities.

Workers engaged by the civic body have started removing the sagging cables on the poles as part of the drive launched by the municipality against the menace. The decision to intensify the drive was taken after a 25-year-old biker lost his life at Chembumukku on the Kakkanad-Palarivattom stretch recently after his throat was slit by a low-hanging cable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The service providers were issued notices to remove the cables lying in a haphazard manner. They were also asked to attend meetings convened by the municipality to evolve guidelines on safe laying of cables along the electric poles of the Kerala State Electricity Board.

Also Read Dangling wires from electric poles pose a safety threat to public in Ernakulam

"We had no other option, but to pull down the cables lying on roads and hanging dangerously as the service providers failed to act even after the end of the notice period and repeated directives. The drive will continue. The cost incurred for the work will be recovered from the service providers concerned," said Ajitha Thankappan, Chairperson of the municipality.

A.A. Ibrahimkutty, Vice Chairman, said that the drive to remove cables was launched along the Chembumukku-Kakkanad route and Manakkakadavu-Kakkanad stretch.

“The municipality has sought the help of the KSEB and the police in carrying out the drive. We have told the workers to remove all cables lying on the roads as it posed a threat to the safety of the public,” he said.

On whether the drive would end after a few days, the authorities pointed out that they planned a sustained initiative and had asked the councillors of various wards to alert them against cables hanging dangerously and lying on the roads.