Drive to mobilise funds for CMDRF

An intensive drive to mobilise funds towards Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for rebuilding Kerala in the aftermath of floods will be held in the district on September 11, 13, and 14, Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen said here on Thursday.

Contributions will be accepted in the form of cheques or demand drafts (DD). DDs should be drawn in favour of Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) and cheques in favour of Principal Secretary (Finance) and Treasurer (CMDRF).

Those sending money or transferring it by online should use the address CMDRF, PAN: AAGD0584M, AC No: 67319948232, State Bank of India, City branch Thiruvananthapuram, IFSC Code: SBIN0070028.

The campaign will be held at Muvattupuzha taluk on September 11 at 10 a.m. and at Perumbavoor and Kothamangalam taluks at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively. On September 13, the campaign will be held at collectorate at 10 a.m. and at Aluva taluk office at 2 p.m.

The campaign on September 14 will kick-start at Infopark at 9 a.m. and move to Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Office and Paravur taluk office at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively.

In his Facebook post, District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla urged people to be generous with their contributions for rebuilding the district.