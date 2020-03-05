Drive to ensure proper waste disposal

Kochi

05 March 2020 08:10 IST

Eloor municipality to launch a slew of programmes to set a model

Eloor municipality will launch a slew of programmes, including establishing centres for proper disposal of sanitary napkins, installing cameras to deter those dumping waste in public spaces and hike wages of those involved in waste disposal, to crown its efforts to become a model in refuse management.

The municipality had, nearly a year ago, come out with a campaign to get rid of plastic from public spaces. The efforts were launched before the January 1 Statewide ban on single-use plastic products.

Municipal chairperson C.P. Usha said on Wednesday that the municipal authorities had succeeded in containing plastic menace to a large extent through the year-long efforts that included several collection points and systematic shredding.

Advertising

Advertising

She said that the municipal campaign would not include collection of electronic waste like parts used in lighting equipment so that waste disposal activities would be comprehensive.

Store space

The municipality had leased about 10,000 sq. ft. area in the Edayar industrial area to be used as a store space for waste materials that needed proper disposal, the chairperson said.

The municipality would deploy people to collect waste materials, including plastic, from its 10,000 homes as well as around 2,000 shops and business establishments, said the chairperson.

A hundred biogas units would be provided to shops and business establishments focussing on hotels while 4,000 biodigester pots to handle degradable waste would be provided to households to handle waste generated at homes, she said.

Moveable cameras are being set up initially at Aarattukadavu and near HIL to detect any attempt to dump waste in public spaces. The cameras are being established at a cost of ₹7 lakh and more units will be set up later.

The chairperson also said that wages of those involved in waste collection, segregation and disposal would be raised with the help of residents and business establishments as part of the new programme.

Shops and business establishments will be charged ₹250 onwards per month while households will have to pay up ₹50 per month for the collection of waste materials, including plastic. The money generated from the fee will be used to pay those involved in collection and disposal.