Drive against sale and consumption of drugs to be intensified in Ernakulam

December 27, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam District-Level People’s Committee (DLPC) has decided to intensify its drive against sale and consumption of drugs.

A demand was thrown up at a meeting for ultra-modern methods to intercept drug movement. Awareness campaigns should also be conducted scientifically.

The meeting called for intensified joint action by the police and Excise in Perumbavoor and Kothamangalam municipalities. Sports should be given prominence in schools and outside for keeping youngsters away from drugs. A demand was made for a separate Vimukthi de-addiction centre for children.

The meeting reviewed the various activities of the Excise department between September and November. Raids were held at 3,871 places during the period. As many as 687 persons were arrested in connection with 236 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and 370 cases under the Abkari Act. Fine to the tune of ₹4.85 lakh was collected in 2,452 cases pertaining to unauthorised sale of banned tobacco products.

In view of New Year revelry, special squads have been deployed near tourist centres, parks, beaches, malls, sports training centres, boat jetties, bus stands, resorts, and flats to check the trade and use of drugs.

Deputy Collector P.B. Sunilal presided over the meeting held at the collectorate. Deputy Excise Commissioner R. Jayachandran, Vimukthi Assistant Excise Commissioner C. Sunu, people’s representatives, and officials attended.