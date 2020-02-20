Drive against modified silencers in bikes

Think twice before you replace factory-fitted silencers with modified silencers to get that thumping sound.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has taken action against 67 motorbikes as part of its Operation Stop Thunder launched in Perumbavoor. “Inspections revealed that the riders had replaced factory-fitted silencers, which adhere to noise pollution norms, with modified silencers. The use of modified silencers caused noise levels in the range of 85 to 90 decibels,” said B. Shefiq, Joint Regional Transport Officer, Perumbavoor.

The owners of the motorbikes were asked to replace the modified silencers with the original factory-fitted silencers. “Those who complied with the directive were asked to pay a fine of ₹5,000 as per rule 182 A(4) of the amended Motor Vehicles Act. Violators who fail to produce vehicles after replacing modified silencers will be blacklisted and their details along with registration and other information will be uploaded on the centralised Vahan web-based platform,” said Mr. Shefiq.

MVD officials pointed out that the vehicle owner had no right to alter the vehicle as the manufacturer comes out with a vehicle following environment norms. From April 1, only BS-6 compliant vehicles can be registered. Factory-fitted silencers helped in regulating the emission of carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide etc., besides ensuring the rules pertaining to sound pollution, they said.

The use of modified silencers was found to be causing health problems to commuters, especially women and the elderly.