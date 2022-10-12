Drive against dangling cables loses steam after initial vigour in Ernakulam

Cables hanging from roadside poles continue to pose a threat to motorists and pedestrians. A scene from Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The drive by local bodies in Ernakulam against dangling wires of cable television and Internet service providers has slowed down after the initial enthusiasm.

Bundles of television and Internet cables hanging precariously from electric poles and lamp posts have once again emerged in various places under the Kochi Corporation and municipalities. Civic bodies had started removing cables lying in a haphazard manner following an accident involving a school bus at Maradu on July 4. An electric pole fell on the vehicle after dangling wires of cable television and Internet service providers tied to it came down on top of the bus.

A 25-year-old biker lost his life at Chembumukku on the Kakkanad-Palarivattom stretch recently after his throat was slit by a low-hanging cable.

Though municipalities initiated the drive, it lost steam soon. Workers engaged by municipalities, including Maradu and Thrikkakara, had launched a drive lasting over a few days. The Kochi Corporation authorities had also conducted a brief drive and removed cables hanging dangerously from electric poles and lamp posts.

But the process slowed down, especially after cable operators opposed it claiming that services were disrupted after wires were snapped by the authorities. Interestingly, the drive had to be carried out after operators refused to abide by directives from local bodies to remove cables hanging dangerously from poles.

Sunitha Dixon, Works Standing Committee chairperson of the Kochi Corporation, said the drive against unauthorised and dangerous cables was progressing. “Shortage of officials to monitor work has hampered our efforts to launch a sustained drive. But it was held last week on Kalathiparambu Road and MG Road metro station,” she said.

Lisa Johnson, chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Works in the Aluva Municipality, said operators had failed to remove cables lying in a haphazard manner despite repeated directives. A council meeting to be held on October 15 would take a call on removing unauthorised cables, she said.