Drinking water, waste management get priority in Maradu Budget

February 08, 2024 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - KOCHI

Drinking water and waste management projects have received priority in the Maradu municipality Budget for 2024-25.

The Budget, presented by vice chairperson T.M. Reshmi Sanil, estimated a revenue of ₹96.5 crore and expenditure of ₹94.55 crore, with a surplus of ₹1.9 crore.

The ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) said the Budget had envisaged progress in production, services, and infrastructure. The main heads under which allocations were made included revenue mobilisation and regional development, parking policy and action plan, rejuvenation of backwaters, pre-monsoon drive, and canal-drain maintenance and construction of bunds.

The Budget allocated ₹12 crore for various drinking water projects. An amount of ₹17 lakh was earmarked for laying a new pipeline to Valanthakad island. For waste management, an allocation of ₹2.25 crore was made in the budget.

The city modernisation proposals include sign boards at key junctions, CCTV, garden, cycle pathway, and open gym facilities. The health sector received an allocation of ₹2.3 crore. For the welfare of SC/ST communities, the allocation is ₹1.2 crore. The Budget earmarked ₹47 lakh for education, arts and sports.

The other projects that found mention in the Budget document included two-wheelers for women as part of their self-employment initiatives at 50% subsidy, Yoga for women, training in use of two-wheelers and stitching, pig farm to address unemployment, palliative care programmes, job bank to connect employers with potential job aspirants, street lights, and centre for training in swimming. A park will be set up on puramboke land at Kundanoor Junction.

