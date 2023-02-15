ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking water to be supplied using tankers in West Kochi

February 15, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Renu Raj has said that local self-government bodies have been entrusted with the task of supplying drinking water in water tankers in West Kochi and neighbouring areas which are facing acute shortage.

A communication from the Collector’s office said that areas in the Kochi Corporation, Maradu municipality, and Chellanam, Kumbalanghi and Kumbalam panchayats had faced water shortage owing to problems developed by pumps at the Maradu water treatment plant. The pumps are expected to be ready within five days, according to the Kerala Water Authority.

The Maradu plant gets water from the Pazhoor pump house. Around 96 MLDs of water used to be supplied from Pazhoor. However, two pumps of 804 HP capacity have developed faults. This has resulted in shortage of supply in West Kochi, South Chellanam and Vaduthala areas.

