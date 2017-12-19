Drinking water supply: tender conditions being revised

The Kochi Corporation is in the process of revising the tender conditions for drinking water supply to areas reeling under acute water shortage. It comes in the wake of a dispute over ratification of prior clearance issued by the previous regime.

The health standing committee of the corporation has drafted a 23-point guideline for bidders to supply water. Though the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is in charge of water supply, the civic body has been supplying water to parts of West Kochi facing acute drinking water shortage. Each month, the corporation bears an expense of nearly ₹10 lakh for free supply of drinking water in the region.

Earlier, the civic body used to pay around ₹2,000 for 10,000 litres of water. With the competitive tender, water charges are expected to drop significantly. “The corporation is under pressure to supply drinking water free of cost to city areas facing drinking water shortage,” said V.K. Minimol, chairperson of the health standing committee.

Maradu pump house

With the commissioning of a KWA pump house at Maradu, contractors will get water from the facility in addition to the one at Aluva. Also, contractors need to quote separate rates for water collected from Aluva and Maradu pump houses. Health inspectors of the corporation will ensure the quality of drinking water, according to the tender conditions.

The civic body has insisted that GPS should be installed in all vehicles transporting water. Moreover, they should comply with the criteria fixed by the government for transporting drinking water, the corporation has said.

The Kochi Corporation council, which will meet on Tuesday, will scrutinise the tender conditions.