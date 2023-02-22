ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking water supply picks up steam in Ernakulam  

February 22, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Over 6.56 lakh litres of water supplied in tankers till Wednesday evening; KWA says one of the two pumps at Pazhoor, which developed fault, will be ready for operation in two days

The Hindu Bureau

The availability of drinking water in areas hit by acute shortage over the last fortnight began to attain normality with supply in tankers picking up momentum. According to the district administration, over 6.56 lakh litres of water has been supplied in tankers till 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Data released by the district administration said most of the supply came from the Maradu facility of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). A total of 23 loads of varying capacities were supplied from Maradu on Monday, 19 loads on Tuesday and 56 loads on Wednesday. Similarly, water was supplied at Perumanoor near Thevara.

Expressing relief, Kumbalanghi panchayat president Leeja Thomas said around 53,000 litres of water was made available in the panchayat on Wednesday in tanks with capacity ranging from 2,000 to 45,000 litres. She added that residents expected the supply to continue in the coming days.

Water supply picked up momentum in Mattancherry, Fort Kochi, and Palluruthy too.

Kumbalam panchayat vice president K.P. Karmaly said around 36,000 litres of water was supplied in tankers in the panchayat on Wednesday. The local bodies, including Maradu municipality, have been meeting at least part of their water requirements before Wednesday using their own funds.

The district administration said 56 loads, totalling 5.65 lakh litres, were supplied from Maradu on Wednesday, while 11 loads, totalling 91,000 litres, were supplied from Perumanoor. Fort Kochi, one of the worst-hit areas, received 42,000 litres in tankers on Wednesday, while Palluruthy received two loads of 6,000 litres each.

Meanwhile, the KWA informed that one of the two pumps at the Pazhoor facility, which developed fault, would be ready for operation in two days. Efforts are on to make the other motor operational at the earliest. Repair work is being done at Mulamthuruthy and Puthevelikkara, the communication said.

