‘Drinking water supply crisis brings to fore how saline water intrusion has hit Chellanam, once rich in water sources’

The drinking water crisis in Chellanam has served as a stark reminder of how the coastal panchayat, which used to boast of plenty of freshwater sources, is now almost completely reliant on potable water.

Till the 1980s when paddy cultivation was active, the fields used to also serve as freshwater receptacles, which helped to recharge groundwater aquifer. In fact, a study conducted by Kerala Agriculture University a few years back had observed how Pokkali paddy farming in an acre helped supplement groundwater by three lakh litres, thanks to rainwater harvesting in a year.

“The disruption of crop calendar and indiscriminate saline water aquaculture meant that the freshwater sources got corrupted by salinity. Consequently, ponds and wells, which in the past helped to meet all the household water requirements other than drinking water got contaminated, thanks to saline water intrusion,” said Francis Kalathungal, general convener, Pokkali Samrakshana Samithi.

With the recent drinking water supply crisis, it dawned on Chellanam residents how desperately they are dependent on potable water even for basic needs such as washing dishes. As per the crop calendar, the fields are reserved for Pokkali farming between April and November and saline water aquaculture between November and next April.

“Notwithstanding the ritualistic order issued by the district administration every year, the compliance of the crop calendar is observed more in breach. Even if paddy cultivation was not carried out as per the calendar, at least retaining the field as freshwater receptacles would have helped groundwater recharging. Instead, saline water intrusion is allowed even when paddy cultivation is not carried out, thus hampering the groundwater recharging. The disruption of crop calendar has a direct link to the contamination of freshwater sources,” said Mr. Kalathungal.

He said retaining paddy fields as freshwater source rechargers even without paddy cultivation served other economic purposes like better coconut and vegetable yields not to mention the revenue earned from freshwater fish species.