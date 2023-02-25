Drinking water crisis will be partially resolved by Monday, says Ernakulam District Collector

February 25, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The drinking water crisis in the city and its suburbs will be partially resolved by Monday when one of the two motors of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) that are under maintenance will be pressed back into service, District Collector Renu Raj has said.

The other motor will be ready only by the end of the first week of March. Ms. Raj said the situation was under control at present, with enough water tankers being deployed in the affected areas. In the four days till Thursday since the tankers were deployed on February 20, as much as 65 lakh litres of water have been supplied in the affected areas.

Water supply was hit after two of the three motors at the KWA’s pump house at Pazhoor near Muvattupuzha fell into disrepair, leading to the shortage of around 50 MLD (million litres a day) of water. This predominantly affected areas including Maradu, Kumbalam, Kumbalanghi, Chellanam, Thripunithura, and West Kochi.

“Apart from local bodies deploying tankers, the KWA has deployed tankers free of cost. Initially, there was shortage of small water tankers. It is now being addressed by seizing such tankers. We have been conducting a daily review of the situation and now a control room has also been opened in West Kochi for monitoring steps being taken to address the problem,” said Ms. Raj.

She added that almost all areas were now being supplied with water in tankers except in places inaccessible to tankers.

On the quality of water being supplied in tankers, Ms. Raj said strict directions had been issued for drawing water only from the KWA’s vending points where quality check was conducted every six hours for residual chlorine, the major yardstick for determining the quality of water. Only one incident has been reported in which water drawn from a source other than that of the KWA was supplied in a tanker, which was deployed without the knowledge of either the local body or the KWA. Local bodies have been asked to monitor the situation and take strict action against illegal suppliers.