Drilling of Alfa Serene stopped for a day

The drilling of the walls of Alfa Serene apartment has been stopped for a day following protest by Maradu residents and councillors of the municipality.

Soon after the council meeting held on Wednesday, councillors rushed to Alfa Serene demanding that the works be stopped. The civic representatives and local residents complained that several houses in the area had developed cracks following pre-blasting works at the apartment. Vijay Steels Coimbatore has been assigned the task of demolishing the apartment complex.

Residents demanded that demolition works be permitted only after taking measures to protect their homes.

Civic representatives staged a sit-in before the apartment demanding solution to the issues of residents. Hibi Eden, MP, M. Swaraj, MLA, and former legislators K.V. Thomas and K. Babu also reached the spot following the protest.

The issue raised by the residents would be discussed with the District Collector at a meeting to be held on Friday, said Snehil Kumar Singh, Fort Kochi RDO in charge of demolition works. “The demolition of the buildings cannot be stopped as several works have to be completed. However, the drilling of the stricture will be put on hold for a day,” he said. On complaints that several buildings had developed cracks and some others damaged due to the impact of demolition works, Mr. Singh said only two buildings had developed cracks due to demolition. Directions were issued to the company for repairing the two buildings. The veracity of the complaints regarding the other buildings would have to be verified. The technical committee would look into the complaints, he said.