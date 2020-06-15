Drill to assess monsoon preparedness today

KOCHI

15 June 2020 20:00 IST

The first drill of this season to check preparedness for the monsoon will be held at Chellanam on Tuesday. The drill is being organised under the aegis of the District Disaster Management Authority, said a press release here.

The exercise will incorporate elements in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and shifting of people to relief camps. It will not have the participation of the public, but volunteers will be involved. The drill will test the preparedness and coordination among the various government departments in relief efforts.

Advertising

Advertising