Kochi

Drill conducted at LNG terminal

Mock drill at the Petronet LNG Terminal at Puthuvype on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A mock drill to check the emergency preparedness of various agencies engaged in ensuring safety was conducted successfully at the LNG terminal on Puthuvype island on Wednesday.

The drill was conducted under the aegis of the District Disaster Management Authority.

It said full coordination between the various agencies was achieved during the drill. The collectorate housed the central control centre, Elamkunnappuzha panchayat hosted the secondary coordination centre and the on-site control room was established at the LNG terminal itself. The drill started at 11 a. m. and was completed by 3 p.m.

District Disaster Management Authority Deputy Collector S.Shahjahan, Election Deputy Collector P.A. Pradeep and hazard analyst Anajali Parameswaran were among those involved in coordinating efforts of the agencies including the police, Health Department, Fire Department, Motor Vehicles Department and the Pollution Control Board.

