Drifting fishing boat towed to shore

Officers and crew of Lakshadweep Sea, a vessel operated by Lakshadweep Development Corporation, rescued three fishermen on board a drifting fishing boat Sayyad around midnight on Tuesday. Information on the fishing boat was received at the port control tower, Kavaratti, which passed the message to the master of the vessel Lakshadweep Sea at 11.12 p.m.

The fishing boat was located near Pitty Island after 3.30 a.m.