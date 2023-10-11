DRI destroys seized drugs worth ₹1,526 crore

October 11, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOCHI

A total of 218 kg of heroin, valued at approximately ₹1,526 crore in the international market seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) off the Lakshadweep coast in May 2022, was destroyed here on October 9.

As many as 218 packets of 1 kg each of heroin were destroyed as per norms at the incinerator facility at the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited (KEIL) at Ambalamedu.

The operation conducted in May 2022 was codenamed ‘Operation Khojbeen’. It was launched by the DRI after it obtained specific intelligence over a period of several months that two Indian boats would be sailing from the coast of Tamil Nadu and would receive a huge quantity of narcotics somewhere in the Arabian Sea during the second/third week of May 2022.

Subsequently, Operation Khojbeen was launched on May 7, wherein Coast Guard ship Sujeet with DRI officials on board maintained a close watch near the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

After several days of search and monitoring amid very rough seas, two suspected boats bearing the names Prince and Little Jesus were noticed moving towards India. They were intercepted by officers of the ICG and the DRI off the Lakshadweep coast. On questioning, crew members of the boats confessed that they had received heroin in huge quantity while on the high seas, and that they had concealed it in the boats.