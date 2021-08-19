Dressing up pets for Onam

Looms roll out ‘Onakkodis’ for dogs, cats

Pets in Kochi can celebrate Onam this time by wearing ‘Onakkodis’.

In support of the handloom challenge announced by the State government, looms in Balaramapuram are rolling out handloom dresses for pet dogs and cats.

Male dogs and cats can have kasavu shirts with golden borders in the typical Kerala style, while ‘girls’ will get tops with a kasavu bow tie. These are on show at a pet shop at Panampilli Nagar, ‘Just Dogs’. Other dresses too are available at the shop, including bandhanas and bow ties. The price is in the range between ₹399 to ₹ 2,299.

Abe Sam Thomas, a partner of the shop, said that the extraordinary bonding created between pets and humans during the COVID-19 days prompted them to roll out ‘Onakkodis’ for pets. “We are passing through a phase where almost all family members keep themselves indoors almost 24x7. Our bonding with pets has now become stronger. The sale of pets at pet shops too has gone up. Pets wearing cute dresses is not anything new, but ‘ Onakkodi’ for pets is here for the first time,” he said.