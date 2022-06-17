Dredging of Thevara-Perandoor, Edappally canals gathers pace

Gaps in ‘Operation Vahini’ identified

The removal of debris and silt in the Edappally and Thevara-Perandoor canals is progressing under the Operation Vahini project as part of the efforts to check flash floods in the city following heavy rain.

About 400 loads of silt have been removed from the Thevara-Perandoor canal after the government gave its nod to extend Operation Vahini, which was launched to clean up silt and debris in streams and drains leading to Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers.

“The silt has been shifted to the Brahmapuram dumpsite of the Kochi Corporation. In Edappally canal, the clean up is being carried out jointly by the Kochi Corporation and the Irrigation department. We hope to complete the remaining works soon,” said District Collector Jafar Malik.

Financial aid

The district administration is now awaiting government approval for financial assistance to the tune of around ₹36 crore for carrying out dredging work under the project. Though the execution of the project was initially planned under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the Irrigation department found that dredging using heavy equipment was required along various stretches of the rivers.

Mr. Malik said desilting using heavy equipment was carried out at nearly 70 such spots. “Work is progressing to remove silt and auction the sand that emerged following the desilting process. Panchayats like Ezhikkakara have initiated steps to carry out sand auctioning. Care will be taken to ensure that government norms for the auction of sand are being followed to avoid complaints,” he said.

An assessment by the district administration and the Irrigation department found that some panchayats and municipalities were not cooperating with the clean-up programme. Besides, shortage of funds is also hampering the timely completion of the work. The district administration has now asked local bodies and the Irrigation department to complete the remaining work before the next spell of rain.