Dredger of Cochin port that ran aground resumes operation

The dredger drifted while entering the port, triggering panic among the public

A dredger of the Cochin Port, which ran aground near Fort Kochi on Thursday evening, resumed service on Friday morning. The dredger lost control around 5.30 p.m. on March 25, following an engine failure, according to officials of the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI).

However, the situation was brought under control after tug boats were used to free the dredger, said DCI officials. It was later berthed at the Cochin Port. The dredger resumed operations after the repair works were completed by Friday morning.