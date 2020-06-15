Kochi

Dredger sinks near Chellanam

A dredger deployed to pump sea sand into geotextile tubes at Chellanam as part of efforts to protect the vulnerable coastal stretches of the panchayat, sank into water during rough weather conditions off the coast of Velankanni on Sunday night.

The dredger was washed close to the shore on Saturday night after it broke off its mooring around 200 metres off the coast. Officials visited the site to assess the situation.

The sea has been rough for a couple of days, and the dredger was to be brought closer to the harbour at Chellanam earlier.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 10:01:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/dredger-sinks-near-chellanam/article31835283.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY