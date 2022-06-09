Dream run of other language movies continues in Kerala

Success of other language movies attributed to excellent content

Movies in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada are keeping the cash registers ringing for cinemas in Kerala.

Popular actor Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has grossed over ₹18 crore in the first week of its release across theatres in the State, according to estimates by the Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK). The film by Lokesh Kanagaraj continued the golden run at the box office, with occupancy above 90% in most of the cinemas even on weekdays.

“ Vikram had a grand opening. The movie earned a gross collection of about ₹15 crore by the third day itself. Movies in languages that include Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu are helping the cinemas in Kerala to make a comeback after being hit badly by the pandemic crisis,” says K. Vijayakumar, president of FEUOK. “Going by the excellent feedback, Vikram is expected to earn about ₹35 to 40 crore from Kerala alone,” he adds.

The blockbuster movie KGF:Chapter 2 and S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR had a fantastic run in theatres in the State. “While the Kerala gross collection of KGF:Chapter 2 was about ₹50 crore, RRR managed to earn about ₹30 crore. Even a movie like Beast, which could not rise up to the expectations of the fans, could get a share of about ₹5 crore in the opening day,” says Mr. Vijayakumar.

P.V. Basheer Ahamed, president of the Kerala Film Exhibitors’ Federation, attributes the overwhelming success of other language movies to excellent content. “The success is not owing to the huge fan base of some of the superstars alone. People are appreciating new and refreshing content,” he says. Mr. Ahamed says there is a growing demand for action-thriller movies among hardcore movie buffs in the State.