DRDO team visits Southern Naval Command

A team of 24 DRDO scientists from the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Pune, visited Southern Naval Command on Willingdon Island on an educational mission between May 8 and 21.

They also visited various training units and professional schools in the city.

The scientists visited INS Dronacharya, Signal School, Navigation & Direction School, Anti Submarine Warfare School, Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology, Naval Institute of Educational Training and Technology, Seamanship School, INAS 342, School for Naval Airmen, Flight And Tactical Simulator, Water Survival Training Facility, Naval Aircraft Yard Kochi, Naval Ship Repair Yard Kochi and the Centre of Excellence in Ethics, Leadership and Behavioural Studies.

The team was introduced to various simulators such as Flight Training Simulator, Ship Handling Simulator, Sonar Simulator and other practical training equipment such as aircraft models and weapon systems and mountings. The scientists were also exposed to live demonstrations of Fast Interceptor Craft, diving operations and airshot (blank) firing of practice torpedoes.