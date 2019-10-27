Draw of lots to decide new municipal chairperson

The new chairperson of the Thrikkakara municipality may be decided through draw of lots as the Election Commission has disqualified former chairperson Sheela Charu.

She has been given a reprieve by the High Court, which has allowed her to continue as council member conditionally. She will not be able to cast vote during the election of the new chairperson to be held on November 6.

With the council divided 21:21 between the LDF and UDF, casting of lots will be an option before returning officer P. Padmakumar to decide on the new chairperson.

Sheela Charu, who was elected to the municipal council on Congress ticket, switched allegiance in December last year and was elected chairperson. It was Ajitha Thankappan of the Congress who contested against her. Ms. Charu bagged 22 votes against Ms. Thankappan’s 21.

The Election Commission had disqualified Ms. Charu in October under the Anti-Defection Law.

It is learnt that Ajitha Thankappan will contest against LDF’s K.K. Neenu, who was initially chairperson for more than two years.

With the election of the new chairperson on November 6, the municipality will have its third chairperson since the present council assumed office in 2015.