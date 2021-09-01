Dramatic scenes at Thrikkakara Municipality

Kochi

01 September 2021 19:56 IST

LDF councillors stage protest against Chairperson entering chamber

The Thrikkakara Municipality witnessed dramatic scenes on Wednesday afternoon as municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan entered her office chamber, which was sealed on Monday by the municipal secretary as part of an inquiry by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) into allegations that the Chairperson and the ruling United Democratic Front council had paid ₹10,000 each to 43 members of the municipal council as an Onam gift.

Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillors sat in protest before the office as the Chairperson entered the chamber around 2 p.m. The Thrikkakara police intervened to forcefully remove the LDF councillors after about two hours. The Chairperson examined some of the files before leaving the office around 5 p.m.

The Chairperson could not be contacted for her comments. But a spokesman of the Congress party said that the allegations against the Chairperson were politically motivated. The Opposition LDF was trying to bring down the UDF council at any cost and the Opposition had been engaged in such efforts since the early days of the council assuming power.

The Opposition had alleged on Tuesday that the Chairperson would try to tamper with evidence on allegations against her. The Opposition had also prepared itself to prevent the Chairperson from entering the chamber on Tuesday. However, the Chairperson did not come to the office even as a large posse of police personnel were posted to prevent any law-and-order problem.

The VACB has already submitted a preliminary report on the allegations to the Vigilance directorate in the State capital. It had taken into consideration CCTV scenes from the Chairpersons’ chamber, which have been claimed to be evidence showing the alleged distribution of envelopes containing money to the councillors.

The Chairperson had earlier denied all allegations. The district Congress party leadership had given her a clean chit on the issue, calling the allegations baseless and politically motivated.