Drama at Panangad police station as CPO locks herself up in room

January 14, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Drama prevailed at the Panangad police station after a woman civil police officer (CPO) locked herself up in a room after allegedly being reprimanded by the sub inspector on Saturday.

The CPO reportedly bolted herself up in the restroom for women and declined to open the door despite pleas from her colleagues. Alarmed, the other officers broke open the door.

The CPO had reportedly gone into the sub inspector’s cabin to get the duty book signed at which the officer asked about a file, which eventually led to an outburst on his part. The CPO emerged from the cabin teary-eyed and locked herself up in the room.

The Special Branch and the Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner has enquired about the incident to the CPO. A report is likely to be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kochi City) shortly.

“Both the officers are sincere and hard working. It is a minor internal incident borne out of probably work-related matters,” said a senior officer.

Meanwhile, sources in the Kerala Police Association said they had been receiving complaints about the “stressful atmosphere” at the station. “We have talked to the CPO and will take up the matter with the District Police Chief (Kochi City),” they said.