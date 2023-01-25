Drama at Ernakulam Law College as power snapped ahead of BBC documentary screenings

January 25, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Drama prevailed on the Ernakulam Law College campus on Wednesday morning after the college authorities snapped power ahead of the screening of the controversial BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, by student outfits.

Both the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) blamed the college principal for it, while she on her part said a rift between the two outfits over using the college properties for screening the documentary forced the disconnection of power. Eventually, power was restored, and both the outfits screened the documentary.

“When the KSU college unit was about to screen the documentary, the principal initially objected to using the college speaker and later snapped power,” said KSU State president Aloshious Xavier. The KSU screened the two parts of the documentary in the morning and afternoon.

The college union led by the SFI also blamed the principal of attempting to throw a spanner in the works. “She said the documentary could not be screened and snapped power by removing the fuse. Later, she obliged in the face of protests by both outfits,” said Favas P.P., college union chairman.

However, principal Bindu M. Nambiar shot down the allegations. “Initially, when the KSU attempted to use the college speaker for screening, the SFI opposed it. Later, when the SFI used the college projector for their own screening, the KSU opposed it. So, we decided that neither could use college properties for the screening and snapped power. It was restored when both the outfits reached an agreement,” she said.

Student outfits also staged a protest against the alleged attack on students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in connection with screening of the documentary on Tuesday night.

