Drama as man locks up family and threatens suicide in Kochi

June 15, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOCHI

He reportedly had a fight with his friends that provoked him to create the mess

The Hindu Bureau

High drama unfolded after a man allegedly locked up his wife and son in their house at Maradu and then threatened suicide by releasing cooking gas on Wednesday.

A 45-year-old man living in a rented house put everyone on the edge, including fire force officials and the police.

A team of firefighters from the Thripunithura station who rushed to the spot tried to cajole the man from doing anything fatal. The man reportedly had a fight with his friends, and that provoked him to create the mess.

Firefighters eventually decided to act while distracting the man by engaging his friends and relatives to talk to him. His wife was asked to open the backdoor without drawing his notice, and officials on entering the house took out the gas cylinder immediately. However, it emerged that he had not released the gas as he had threatened.

On defusing the situation, the family was provided with medical assistance, said a fire official. The police, however, were yet to register a case against the man in the absence of a formal complaint.

