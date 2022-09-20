Drains on M.G. Road will have to be reconstructed as they are unable to carry away floodwaters, says Mayor

Condition of drains on arterial road came to light when cleaning of drains began on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 20, 2022 20:14 IST

Drains on M.G. Road, which were constructed by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) nearly a decade ago as part of the metro rail project, will have to be reconstructed as they are unable to carry away floodwaters, according to Mayor M. Anilkumar.

There are no facilities for rainwater to flow from the road into drains. The KMRL constructed the footpath on the road on two slabs that were laid one over the other over drains. The culvert that connects M.G. Road to Madhava Pharmacy Junction is fully blocked. The Corporation is planning to clear the block without damaging the road. The condition of drains came to light when cleaning of drains on road began on Tuesday, said Mr. Anilkumar.

The civic body may have to construct new slabs to be laid over drains as the slabs that were earlier laid got damaged when they were removed for cleaning drains. Facilities for periodic cleaning of drains also have to be readied. Sources of funds for the work will have to be identified. Issues pertaining to the reconstruction of drains will be brought to the notice of PWD Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, he said.

New office

It may take some more time for the completion of the new office complex of the Corporation at Marine Drive. The LDF-controlled council has completed nearly 70% of work. It would require another ₹40 crore for completing the construction, the Mayor informed.

Files regarding the estimate for the remaining work were handed over to the Chief Engineer of the Local Self-Government department for scrutiny after a senior councillor of the UDF raised the demand. The councillor had alleged corruption in the civic body’s decision to split the remaining work into different components. The work could be resumed only after the department completes its evaluation, he said.

