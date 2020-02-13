Drains near Town Hall being reinforced to prevent flooding

Work is progressing under Operation Breakthrough for clearing the drains near the North Railway Station and Town Hall in division 66 of the Kochi Corporation where heavy rain could result in water-logging.

The drains on the Mathew Paily Road and the side roads are being rebuilt. After removing the silt from the drains, the walls will be strengthened, said a statement from the district public relations department.

The road and the drain will be rebuilt for a length of 310 metres. Waste from a culvert under the railway line will also be cleared as part of the ₹ 97.42-lakh work which is being supervised by the corporation.

Operation Breakthrough is an ongoing project taken up by the district administration for making the city free of water-logging. The city was fully water-logged on several days during the monsoon last year.