Drains near Town Hall being reinforced to prevent flooding

Work is progressing under Operation Breakthrough for clearing the drains near the North Railway Station and Town Hall in division 66 of the Kochi Corporation where heavy rain could result in water-logging.
The drains on the Mathew Paily Road and the side roads are being rebuilt. After removing the silt from the drains, the walls will be strengthened, said a statement from the district public relations department.
The road and the drain will be rebuilt for a length of 310 metres. Waste from a culvert under the railway line will also be cleared as part of the ₹ 97.42-lakh work which is being supervised by the corporation.
Operation Breakthrough is an ongoing project taken up by the district administration for making the city free of water-logging. The city was fully water-logged on several days during the monsoon last year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.