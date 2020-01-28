Drains adjacent to railway tracks to be rebuilt

Collector visits areas near railway tracks

A team comprising Railway and revenue officials and led by District Collector S. Suhas, visited areas near railway tracks that have been facing persistent waterlogging, in order to resolve the issue under Operation Breakthrough. A decision was taken to rebuild and deepen the drains that pass through railway land behind the High Court. The Collector also inspected the work of drains and culverts at Ravipuram and St.Vincent Road.