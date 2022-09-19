Drainage master plan for Kochi Corporation to be prepared

ADVERTISEMENT

A drainage master plan for Kochi city will be prepared to address the perennial issue of waterlogging. The decision was taken at a review meeting on Operation Breakthrough convened by District Collector Renu Raj on Monday.

The source of funds for the programme will be identified shortly. At present, the restoration of Mullassery canal is being carried out under Operation Breakthrough. The issue of removing water supply pipelines drawn along the canal needs to be addressed. Steps for expediting the Kerala Water Authority work, including removal of pipelines, will be undertaken.

The estimate for the project to address flooding at Kammattipadam has been finalised. The Kammattipadam project was being implemented as the fourth stage of Operation Breakthrough, said a communication issued by the district administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kochi Corporation has served notices on 19 persons for dumping waste into canals. The police were looking into the issue of dumping of septage into city canals, said the communication.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, T.J. Vinod, MLA, Deputy Collector Usha Bindumol, Irritation department Superintending Engineer Baji Chandran, and Executive Engineer T. Sandhya were among those who attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the city administration began cleaning of canals on M.G. Road on Monday. Canals in Ernakulam Central and North divisions will be cleared in the first phase. The cleaning drive is being carried out under the supervision of officials of the civic body. The support of the public will be sought for the project. The cleaning of the canal mouth would begin shortly, and the Karanakodam canal mouth would be cleaned first, the Mayor informed the Corporation Council meeting.

A special meeting of the Corporation Council would be convened to discuss the issues pertaining to the solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram, said Mr. Anilkumar at the meeting.