Drainage map of Kochito be made: Collector

At long last, Kochi will have its own drainage map illustrating its network of canals, stormwater drains and other water channels.

The decision to prepare such a map, integral to town planning elsewhere, was announced by District Collector S. Suhas on Monday at a meeting of officials from various agencies and departments including the city corporation, police, GCDA, irrigation, emergency response and Kochi Metro to take forward Operation Breakthrough, the action plan to prevent flooding in Kochi city.

Mr. Suhas said the drainage system in the city would be improved in three months. The plan would be on the lines of Operation Anantha carried out in Thiruvananthapuram with tremendous success. A technical committee would be formed to evaluate the circumstances that led to flooding. The assistance of the Government Engineering College, Thiruvananthapuram, would be sought in this regard.

With waterlogging becoming severe in the city on October 20 and 21 following heavy rain, over 2,800 officials from various departments had to be deployed under the quickly planned Operation Breakthrough to de-water the flooded streets. The operation lasted about four hours. It was in its aftermath that the Chief Minister convened a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, entrusting the Collector with the task of preparing a comprehensive plan to resolve the issue permanently.

Monday’s meeting at the collectorate was attended by Sandhya Devi, deputy collector, disaster management; Beena P. Anand, tahsildar; H. Titus, executive engineer of city corporation; and R. Suja, faculty at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.