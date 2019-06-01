Drainage issue: District Collector visits Mulavukad

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla on Friday visited Mulavukad following complaints over the ‘unscientific’ construction of drainage along the Container Terminal Road.

The Collector’s visit was on account of the opposition raised by Mulavukad panchayat authorities and local residents against the alleged unscientific construction of the drainage, which they felt would be of little use to them when completed.

On his visit, Mr. Safirulla said that a meeting of all stakeholders will be convened in his chamber on Monday at 11 a.m. to discuss the issue.

According to panchayat authorities and local residents, once the last of the culverts along the Container Terminal Road was completed, there would be disparity in the ground level blocking the smooth draining out of water, leading to waterlogging.

‘Make road motorable’

A demand for making the underpass from Mulavukad northern end to the Container Terminal Road motorable is also gaining momentum. This is in the wake of increasing number of accidents during attempts to cross the Container Terminal Road.

While the underpass was already there, it was not in usable condition and was largely reduced to a den for miscreants in the night.