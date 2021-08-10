Draft rules to speed up accident claims welcomed

KOCHI

10 August 2021 01:38 IST

Care must be taken so that victims get rightful compensation, say legal experts

Even as the draft rules published under a recent notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to speed up award of compensation to accident victims or their kin have been largely welcomed, members of the legal fraternity expressed fear that some provisions could affect the quantum of compensation.

The draft rules were formulated as part of the impending amendment of select provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Many see this as a precursor to the increasing privatisation of the insurance sector, wherein such firms could benefit from the whole process, at the cost of the insured / accident victim. “Insurance firms, especially those from the private sector, will in all probability try to arrive at a settlement with the claimant for much less compensation that is due. Devoid of legal assistance, most victims could stand to lose out on compensation under heads like disability and subsequent loss of ability to earn, medical expenses, pain, and suffering,” said Sarjine Thomas, a lawyer who deals exclusively with road accident cases.

Claim settlements had been even otherwise speeded up over the years, since the backlog of cases at the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) are nowadays referred to fast-track courts or settled at adalats convened by the legal services authority concerned.

“In addition, 90 days is too short a time for assessing the medical expenses of injured people, since most victims need prolonged or life-long medical care, including surgery for removal of implants,” he said, referring to the new rules. He added that the police must submit a Detailed Accident Report (DAR) to MACT within 90 days.

‘Avoid delays’

Much of the present procedural and other delays can be avoided if the police register an FIR soon after an accident (which the draft notification says must be done within 48 hours), so that victims need not waste time and effort in frequently visiting the police station. The police must also probe the veracity of the FIR, so that it withstands legal scrutiny and helps avert such accidents, Mr. Thomas added.

A senior official of a general insurance company said justice could be done to accident victims if delays on the part of the police, lawyers, and many private firms at the time of settling compensation are overcome. “The amended rules will help overcome such delays,” he said. The rules also mention the need to appoint a nodal officer to speed up settlement of insurance claims.

The draft amendment further says a site plan, mechanical inspection report, verification report, and other reports must be submitted to the tribunal, while a copy of the DAR must be submitted to victim(s), owner / driver of the vehicle(s) involved in the accident, insurance company, and the State Legal Services Authority within 90 days.

Sources in the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) termed the proposed amendments as the need of the hour and said it would help launch detailed investigations into accidents. “The data gathered thus can be used for research to devise accident prevention measures,” he said.

Procedure to probe accidents

The draft rules under the MoRTH notification dated August 2 have laid out a detailed procedure to investigate road accidents.

The investigating police officer must inspect the accident site, take photographs of the site and vehicle(s) involved, prepare a site plan and the position of vehicle(s), and person(s) involved. He also has to take photographs of the injured in the hospital, apart from conducting a spot enquiry by examining eyewitnesses / bystanders.

In addition, the officer ought to inform the claims tribunal and insurance company within 48 hours of the accident, by submitting the First Accident Report (FAR) in the prescribed format. Its copy must be provided to the victim(s) and the State Legal Services Authority.

He will also be duty-bound to furnish the description of the rights of victim(s) of road accidents to the victim(s) or their legal representatives within 10 days of the accident.

The rules have also specified deadlines to disburse compensation from the date of the award.